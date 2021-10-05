Supervisors 10.05.2021

Today, San Luis Obispo county supervisors may revisit the issue of appointing an interim county clerk recorder. You may remember, Tommy Gong resigned, so deputy county clerk recorder Helen Nolan stepped in and ran the recall election.

But the supervisors appointed five people as a review committee to look over a list of 44 applicants and recommend seven candidates for the board to choose from to become interim county clerk recorder. That was the number seven.

Back on July 13th, supervisor Bruce Gibson said that was too many. On July 13th, chair Lynn Compton talked with supervisor Debbie Arnold about her motion. Debbie’s motion called for seven candidates to be named by the review committee. That was back in mid-July. The review committee came back with only three candidates. They were told to find more candidates and they refused.

Today, supervisors may revisit the issue. It may be a big topic during public comment today at the supervisors meeting.