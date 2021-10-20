Paso Robles City Council 10.20.2021

Tuesday night, Paso Robles City Council approved zoning for tattoo parlors. Community Development Director Warren Frace outlined an urgency ordinance. He said if the council did not provide zoning for the tattoo parlors, they may be facing a lawsuit. The Urgency Ordinance allows tattoo operations in C-3 and RC zones in the city.

The council also learned parklets will continue operating in downtown Paso Robles for another 90 days. In his management report, City Manager Ty Lewis said he is extending the parklets deployment in downtown Paso Robles until January 31st. Regardless, Lewis says about nine parklets will be folding on November 1st. He said the parklets are being supported by money allocated by the council to help businesses through the COVID shutdown and its related restrictions.

The council also voted to direct staff to develop a new extension for the operation of short term vacation rentals in the city. Council members John Hamon and Steve Gregory recused themselves because of their involvement in the short term vacation rental industry. The three remainging council members voted 3-0 to direct staff to develop an extension on their permit to operate.