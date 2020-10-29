Paso Robles City Council 10.29.2020

A special city council meeting tonight with only one item on the agenda. That’s the conversion of Motel 6 into affordable housing and a homeless shelter.

Mayor Steve Martin says homelessness is not an easy problem to solve. Councilman Steve Gregory spoke in favor of the proposal to convert Motel 6.

The council voted unanimously at their last meeting to move forward with the project.

Tonight, they’ll discuss the homeless emergency aid program grant reallocation. The meeting will be a virtual meeting beginning at 6:30.

It will be live-streamed on YouTube. You can access the link at www.prcity.com/youtube.