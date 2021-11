Paso Robles city council meets tonight. It’s a hybrid public meeting, which allows residents to attend the meeting in person, or call into the meeting.

The council will get a report on covid 19 from fire chief Jonathon Stornetta.

They will also get a report form the Paso diversity panel.

And get a report on Caltrans activity in the area.

You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.

The council will hold a special meeting tomorrow to discuss in closed session who will be the next police chief.