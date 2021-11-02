Supervisors Boundaries 11.02.2021

The office of supervisor in San Luis Obispo county is clouded by confusing boundary lines. You’re probably familiar with the gerrymandering of the fifth district.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold represents Atascadero and a lot of rural residents at the south end of the Salinas valley, but years ago, politicians included Cal Poly in that fifth district.

Now, superivsors are looking to redraw those district based on the recent census.

The maps they’re discussing are complicated, but there are two informational meetings this week at the republican headquarters to help you understand them.

The two informational meetings will be held Thursday at the republican office.

The first from 2:00-4:00, and the second from 5:30-7:30.