Paso Robles City Council 11.03.2021

Last night’s Paso Robles city council was unusually short. No public hearings. But some issues raised about vandalism, theft and camping in the Black Oak area. City manager Ty Lewis tells the council city police and other stakeholders are meeting to discuss the issue in the vicinity of the Motel 6 homeless center.

Another challenge for the city in downtown, parklets. Many of the parklets have been removed. Others are going to disappear soon. No word on that timetable, but they are scheduled to disappear January 31st.

An issue on the agenda generated a lot of discussion. A proposed change in the start time for council meetings. Currently the meetings begin at six-thirty. They used to start at 7:30. City manager Ty Lewis said first, everyone needs to know if they change the start of the meeting.

So, the meeting time may change in the future, but the council will proceed very slowly, and everyone will be notified well in advance.

This afternoon, the Paso Robles city council will conduct a closed session meeting to discuss the selection of a new police chief to replace Ty Lewis, who is now city manager.