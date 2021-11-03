Supervisors’ District Maps 11.03.2021

In the next few weeks, San Luis Obispo county supervisors will draw up maps for their districts for the next ten years.

Tomorrow in Atascadero, a workshop that you can attend to learn about the options the supervisors are considering. Eric Gorham is coordinating the informational meetings.

So there will be meetings from 2:00-4:00 tomorrow afternoon and at 5:30 – 7:30 tomorrow evening. Both to be held at the republican headquarters on El Camino Real in Atascadero. That’s located in the Adobe Plaza.