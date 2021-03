Paso Robles City Council meets virtually this evening.

The Council will discuss the Parking Program in downtown Paso Robles. It will also discuss the continued operation of the Parklets, set up outside restaurants in downtown Paso Robles. Those Parklets are designed to accommodate diners who choose to enjoy the Al Fresco dining downtown.

The meeting gets underway at 6:30 this evening. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.