Paso Robles City Council 5.19.2020

Paso Robles city council meets tonight. It’s a virtual meeting. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.

Recently city manager Tom Frutchey talked about the corona-virus impact in Paso Robles and the impact on Paso Roblans, including financial disaster.

The economic issues caused, however by the government-imposed shut down, not the virus.

Tonight, the assistant city manager Sara Johnson Rios, and emergency services director Jonathon Stornetta will give an update on the corona-virus in Paso Robles.

Ditus Esperanza will give a report on capital projects. And the mayor will proclaim this week, police week in Paso Robles.

