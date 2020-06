Paso Robles city council meets tonight. It’s another virtual meeting, but you can hear it live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.

The council will get an update on the coronavirus, and police chief Ty Lewis is expected to give a report on the recent shootings in the city of Paso Robles.

Again, you can hear tonight’s Paso Robles city council meeting here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.