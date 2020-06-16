Pismo Beach Fire 6.16.2020

A fire in the hills above Pismo Beach blackened the sky, closed roads and created profound traffic jams yesterday between San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande on 101, 227 and Orcutt road.

The fire started around 2:30 near Avila Beach. The vegetation fire started on Cragg Canyon road and North Thompson avenue. It burned 5 acres, and then grew quickly. Eventually it burned 400 acres and threatened 100 homes.

The final evacuation orders and road closures were lifted in the city of Pismo Beach at 11:30 last night. One lane of 101 was closed later than that while PG and E worked to replace a power pole in the area. Avila Beach drive was also closed.

Although there is no official report yet, it appears fire fighters protected the homes that were threatened.