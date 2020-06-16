Power Outage in North Paso Robles 6.16.2020

In Paso Robles, a driver struck a power pole at the corner of 32nd and Oak around 10:00 pm Sunday night. The first PG and E crew arrived at the scene within an hour of the accident. There were several PG and E crews on hand yesterday morning by 4:30 am. The pole’s integrity was compromised, so yesterday, PG and E replaced it. They put up a new pole and transferred all the power lines yesterday.

They worked through the day Monday, shutting off power to a ten block section of north Paso Robles shortly after 12:30 in the afternoon.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver. The hit and run driver abandoned his SUV at the corner of 32nd and Spring.