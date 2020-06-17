Paso Robles City Council 6.17.2020

The Paso Robles city council thanked police chief Ty Lewis for his leadership during the effort to arrest and stop the shooter who terrorized the city and evaded police in the Salinas riverbed.

Chief Lewis says his department’s investigation has raised a lot of questions.

Several members of the council thanked the police chief for his work.

If you drive by the downtown city park, you’ll see the blue ribbons, a public display of thanks for the work by the police chief and all the first responders who helped resolve the incident.