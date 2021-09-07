Paso Robles City Council 9.07.2021

A house fire in Atascadero Sunday morning injured one person and killed three dogs.

Fire fighters arrived at the residential fire in the 8600 block of Portola road around 9:25 Sunday morning. They found a single-story home with heavy smoke and fire. Ten occupants were accounted for, but one suffered a cut to their arm. Four dogs lived in the house, but only one escaped the fire. The other three died in the blaze.

It took fire fighters around 90 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The cause is under investigation.