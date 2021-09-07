Atascadero Accident 9.07.2021

A three car crash Sunday morning on highway 41 left several people injured. Atascadero police call it a case of assault with a deadly weapon.

The police responded around 10:15 Sunday morning. The driver of a silver Subaru intentionally tried to cause a head-on collision. Several people were treated for their injuries and transported to local hospitals.

The driver of the Subaru suffered major injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact sergeant Jeff Wilshusen at the Atascadero police department.