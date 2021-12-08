Paso Robles City Council Meeting 12.08.2021

Last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting was the final one of this calendar year.

The council got a report on covid. 132 cases in the county. No deaths reported.

That’s why it was a hybrid meeting last night.

At the end of the meeting, mayor Steve Martin thanked the council members for their service. Fred Strong responded by thanking the mayor.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the council paid respect to world war two veterans.

