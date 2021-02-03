Paso Robles City Council Meeting 2.02.2021

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC02022021.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC02022021P2.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC02022021P3.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC02022021P4.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC02022021P5.mp3 Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 2/03/2021NextNext post:Sound Off – Tue 2/02/2021 – Allan Stevo & Dr Julie GatzaRelated postsThe Morning Exchange – Wed 2/03/2021February 3, 2021Sound Off – Tue 2/02/2021 – Allan Stevo & Dr Julie GatzaFebruary 2, 2021The Morning Exchange – Tue 2/02/2021February 2, 2021Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 2/01/2021February 1, 2021The Morning Exchange – Mon 2/01/2021February 1, 2021Nature’s Neighbor – Sat 1/30/2021February 1, 2021