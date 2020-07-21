Paso Robles City Council Meeting 7.21.2020

Paso Robles city council meets tonight, virtually. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL. It will also be live-streamed on YouTube. You can access it at www.prcity.com/youtube.

The council to consider a one percent increase in the city’s sales tax and transient occupancy tax (TOT). They will also revisit the Salinas riverbed issue. The big questions, can they move the transients out of the riverbed. Paso Robles city manager Tom Frutchey tells the council that verbiage makes a difference. He advises the city council that there’s a way to develop an ordinance that keeps people from camping in the Salinas riverbed.

Tonight’s Paso Robles city council meeting gets underway at 6:30 you can hear the meeting live here on KPRL. If you’d like to call in, you can find the number on the agenda, although mayor Steve Martin will provide the number at the onset of tonight’s virtual meeting.