Highway 101 Roadwork 7.21.2020

Road work continues today which will impact commuters on highway 101. The roadwork is scheduled to continue through Wednesday between the hours of 6 and 11. One lane in each direction will be closed between Traffic way in Atascadero and highway 58 near Santa Margarita.

So you can expect back-ups during the morning commute on SB 101 from Atascadero to highway 58. Caltrans is saying the delays will be no longer than 10 minutes.

That’s each morning between 6-11….One lane closed each way on 101 between Traffic way and highway 58 today and Wednesday mornings.