Paso Robles City Council Meeting 9.01.2020

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC09012020.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC09012020p2.mp3Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Earth, Weather & Fire 9.02.2020NextNext post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 9/02/2020Related postsSound Off – Wed 9/02/2020 Sen Marsha Blackburn & Ed SurberSeptember 2, 2020The Morning Exchange – Wed 9/02/2020September 2, 2020Sound Off – Tue 9/01/2020 – Mayor Martin, Kathy Barnette & Gary GoldmanSeptember 1, 2020The Morning Exchange – Tue 9/01/2020September 1, 2020Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 8/31/2020August 31, 2020Sound Off – Mon 8/31/2020 Unifying AmericaAugust 31, 2020