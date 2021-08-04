Paso Robles City Council Pickle Ball 8.04.2021

Paso Robles City Council approved plans for eight new pickle ball courts to be built at Sherwood Park. Julie Silva Dahlen is Director of Parks, Recreation and Library Services with the city. At last night’s meeting Dahlen told the mayor and city council the public process was extensive with a lot input from pickle ball and tennis players.

About eleven people attended the council meeting to discuss the issue. A number of speakers addressed the issues. Pickle ball ambassador Larry Werner introduced the officers in the local pickle ball association and their affiliation, including one man who serves on the National Pickle Ball Federation. He says there’s an effort underway to make pickle ball an Olympic sport.

Both tennis and pickle ball players addressed the council. Most were in support of the staff’s recommendations to build eight new pickle ball courts at Sherwood Park.

Ultimately, councilman Steve Gregory made the motion to adopt Option 2, which would direct the city to build eight new pickle ball courts at Sherwood Park. Meanwhile, new tennis courts are going in at Centennial Park. And four new tennis courts will go in at Sherwood park neat Senior Sanchos at Scott Street and Creston Road.