Gas Leak Press Release

The Paso Robles Fire & Emergency services were alerted to a ruptured gas line at 1500 Linne road yesterday morning.

A release by the department says fire officials found that a 4 inch gas line was struck by an excavator, and was actively leaking natural gas. The immediate area was evacuated, and fire crews set up a perimeter around the leak, the release says.

The gas company arrived to mitigate the leak by 3:45 pm, and Linne road was once more reopened to traffic by about 5 pm.