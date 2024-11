CHP has announced overnight traffic control and closures will be in effect tonight from 9 pm to 12 am on the highway 46/US 101 interchange.

CHP says the southbound US 101 on and off-ramps will be closed with detours in place, and alternating lane closures may be in place for the northbound on and off-ramps.

CHP encourages travelers to be aware of electronic message boards, flaggers, and all highway workers within the work zones.