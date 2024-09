Open House Press Release

The Paso Robles police and fire department will be hosting an “Open House” on Wednesday, October 2nd from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

Located at the public safety center at 900 Park street, the event will include a display of police vehicles & fire engines, drone and motor demonstrations, an extrication demonstration, and opportunities for community members to meet the staff of each department.

Staff will also be providing tours to allow a behind-the-scenes look at each department.