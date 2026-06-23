Paso Robles Free Garden Program For Families Kicking Off This Saturday 06.23.2026

Press Release Paso Play in the Garden Launches June 27

Paso Robles recreation is launching Paso Play in the Garden, a free workshop designed to connect children with nature at the Uptown Family park on 36th street.

Workshops will go on every other month on the fourth Saturday through the end of the year. The kickoff event, Butterflies & Blooms, will be held this Saturday, June 27th from 11 am to noon.

Children will create seed bombs with pollinator-friendly wildflower seeds, make a butterfly craft, and explore the garden to identify host and feeding plants, culminating with a butterfly release.

No registration is required to attend the event, but interested families can find more information about it at the city of Paso Robles website.