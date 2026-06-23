Paso Robles School Board to Approve War Memorial Monument Construction Project 06.23.2026

The next Paso Robles school board meeting is tonight, starting at 6 prior to closed session.

One of the action items for tonight is the War Memorial monument construction project. War Memorial stadium was built in dedication to the 12 Bearcats who died in WWII, and this agenda item is the final approval for the construction project. The estimated cost of the project is not to exceed $110,000; about 90 thousand for the contractor, and 13 thousand for the brass plaques.

Donations collected by the district under fund 40 will reimburse their expenses. The goal is to have the plaque completed in time for the first home football game this coming school year.