How long has it been since you visited the historical museum in the downtown city park in Paso Robles?

Scott and Emily Reneau, are the new co-chairs of the Paso Robles Historical Society, which includes the historical museum in the old Carnegie library in the downtown city park.

The museum is open Monday through Friday 9:00 – 5:00.

It’s also open Saturday from 10:30 – 4:00.

And Sunday from 10:00 – 2:00.