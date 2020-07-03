Paso Robles Murder Defendant 7.03.2020

Yesterday, the man accused of killing 27-year-old Trevon Perry made his first appearance in San Luis Obispo superior court.

Via Zoom, Nicholas Christoper Ron Jr was charged by the county district attorney’s office with one count of murder. Ron did not enter a plea at the hearing yesterday. The DA’s office alleges that Ron shot and killed Perry with a handgun. Ron faces the possibility of life in prison.

Police also arrested 24-year-old Vivianna Rodriguez of Paso Robles. She was released after posting bail. She has a tentative court date in August. Further arraignment is scheduled for July 15th. Perry disappeared in mid March.