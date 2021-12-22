Paso Robles New Police Chief 12.22.2021

Paso Robles has a new police chief. Chief Damian Nord assumed his new position yesterday. He was selected after a nationwide recruitment process with over 20 applicants.

Nord worked for the city of Paso Robles as an officer in 2007. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in emergency management. He started with Kern county sheriff’s department in 1998 and worked as a deputy sheriff, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander and most recently as a chief deputy in charge of investigations and detentions bureaus.

Nord is replacing interim police chief Stephen Lampe who retires at the end of this year.

He’s in the process of relocating to Paso Robles from Bakersfield.

He says, and I quote, “I am honored to be joining the city of Paso Robles and a team of talented professionals.”