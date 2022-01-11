Paso Robles School Board 01.11.2022

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight at the district office.

The board will get a presentation from Kermit King elementary school.

Brad Pawloski, Erin Haley and Jennifer Gaviola will give the board reports on financial, administrative and other issues.

Tom Harrington will give a report on ALICE safety training. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform Counter and Evacuate.

You remember what happened last Friday at the high school. Two students reported a concealed weapon. It turned out to be an umbrella.

Tonight, the board will discuss the ALICE safety training, and they may discuss what occurred last Friday, and how it was handled by Paso Robles school administration.

Tonight’s board meeting begins at five with closed session. The regular meeting begins after closed session, which will be around six.