Paso Robles School Board 03.29.2023

Paso Robles school board met at the district office board room last night.

The board got a shocker from teacher union leader Jim Lynette. While speaking during public comment he endorsed a candidate in the current school board election.

Trustee Loren McCoy interrupted him, and at the conclusion of his public comment, superintendent Curt Dubost reprimands him for crossing the line of appropriate speech during public comment.

To see the entire school board meeting you can watch their YouTube video, although they don’t have a camera on those who speak during public comment.