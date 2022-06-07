Paso Robles School Board 06.07.2022

The Paso Robles school board will hold a special meeting this afternoon to discuss the installation contract for cameras and vape monitors at schools in the district.

The meeting will be held at 3:30 this afternoon at the district office. The board motivated by three recent incidents at Daniel Lewis middle school.

Vandalism early Friday morning which led to the arrest of two students. An incident involving a pocket knife and a plastic toy gun which involved the arrest of three other students. And a social media message which included a photo of a gun and a threat Sunday night “to shoot up a school”, which led to the arrest of another student at Lewis middle school.

