Paso Robles School Board 06.29.2022

The Paso Robles School District conducted a workshop yesterday for people interested in running for a position on the school board.

Educator Don Clickard of the Atascadero Unified School District talked to the interested parties about the commitment and responsibilities of the trustees. Clickard served as a teacher, coach, principal, superintendent and President of the Atascadero School District over an impressive career.

After he and a representative of the SLO County Education Department described the function and responsibilities of a trustee.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gaviola described the students, schools and programs in the Paso Robles School District.

There are five trustee positions which will be on the ballot in November.

About 25 people attended yesterday’s workshop including several current board members.