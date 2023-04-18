Paso Robles School Board Election 04.18.2023

Today is the final day to vote in the Paso Robles school board election.

30,000 ballots were mailed out on March 20th. They need to be returned today.

Besides the polling places, voters are dropping off ballots at Palomar Homes on 21st street in Paso Robles. You can contact the county elections office for a list of polling places.

Two candidates in the race.

Angela Hollander and Kenney Enney.

Today is the last day to vote in that election.

We’ll have preliminary election returns tomorrow on KPRL.