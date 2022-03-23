Paso Robles School Board Meeting 03.23.2022

The Paso Robles school board met last night at the district office. After a presentation about Liberty school, the trustees talked about Measure M money, and that discussion took several hours.

The same arguments about closing schools and building at a swimming pool at the high school repeated by many who attended the meeting last night. Some held signs reading, Build The Pool.

Ultimately, the board voted unanimously on moving forward hiring an architect to build the pool. Then the board went back to another consideration, whether or not to close an elementary school. They decided against it previously, but it came back before the school board last night. They voted 5-2 to stay the course. No closures. No changes from what they approved recently. Dorian Baker and Frank Triggs cast the dissenting votes.

And so, the board reaffirms what they decided at the previous meeting. No elementary schools to be closed in the school district.