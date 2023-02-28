Paso Robles School District 02.28.2023

The Paso Robles school district meets tonight at the district office on Niblick road. Closed session begins at 5:00.

The board is expected to discuss another proposal related to the students at Speck elementary school. It’s an ongoing shell game involving those students and those at Georgia Brown.

Kenny Enny will address the board about the upcoming election, and he may bring up the tragic test results for students at the high school. He says people are upset about those low test scores. Enny is expected to talk to the board tonight about the upcoming election.

Tonight’s meeting gets underway at 5:00 with closed session. The regular meeting will begin around 6:00 or whenever they’re done with closed session.