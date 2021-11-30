Paso Robles School District Trustees 11.30.2021

The Paso Robles school board developing questions to ask applicants for the vacant seat on the board of trustees. School board member Jim Reed recently resigned.

So, they board discussed a series of potential interview questions.

What is your opinion of a potential school closure or consolidation in Paso Robles?

Should the Paso Robles high school aquatic complex be built?

Summarize the strengths you would bring as a member of the board.

The trustees will interview thirteen applicants on December 7th.

The school board meets tonight at the district office. Tonight’s agenda lists the 13 applicants for the vacant school board seat. They’ll also discuss a proposal to include a student representative on the board.