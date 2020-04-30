Paso Robles Schools 4.30.2020

A clarification on Paso Robles schools.

At their meeting Tuesday night the Paso Robles school board followed the directive of superintendent Curt Dubost to extend the closure of Paso Robles schools until May 16th. What happens beyond that depends on the county health officer.

As of today, Paso Robles school are closed until May 16th with distance learning continuing until then. Beyond that, depends on Dr. Penny Borenstein’s decision on the shut down in our county. If she extends the shut down tomorrow, May first, then the school closure will be extended to the end of the year. If she lifts the shutdown tomorrow, effective May 17th, then Paso Robles students will return to school on May 18th. So, stay tuned.