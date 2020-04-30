Corornavirus Other Stories 4.30.2020

Local grocery store workers are asking Dr. Penny Borenstein to require masks be worn at local grocery stores. They’re concerned about the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Some grocery stores already require masks. That includes Costco. Beginning Monday, May 4th, if you shop at Costco you must wear a mask.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cloth masks can prevent the spread of Covid-19 if they’re worn correctly. The effectiveness of cloth masks to reduce the spread of the virus, however, is suspect. There is a lack of evidence that the homemade cloth masks actually stop the spread of coronavirus.