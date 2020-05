Paso Robles Schools 5.08.2020

THE PASO ROBLES SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL HAVE A DRIVE THROUGH CELEBRATION FOR THE EMPLOYEES OF THE YEAR. ABOUT A DOZEN DISTRICT EMPLOYEES WERE NOMINATED.

JUSTIN PICKARD WAS NAMED TEACHER OF THE YEAR. MAGGIE TATMAN OF VIRGINA PETERSON NAMED ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR. THE DISTRICT HONORED ABOUT THREE FROM EACH OF FOUR CATEGORIES. THEY’RE ALL PICTURED ON THE DISTRICT WEBSITE WITH COMMENTS FROM CO-WORKERS, ADMINISTRATORS AND STUDENTS. IT’S WORTH CHECKING OUT.

THE DRIVE THROUGH IS AT NOON TODAY AT THE DISTRICT OFFICE ON NIBLICK ROAD.