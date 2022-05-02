Paso Robles Weed Abatement 05.02.2022

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services begin seasonal weed abatement inspections today.

It means you must clear lots by mowing or discing to a maximum height of four inches.

Clearance shall be a minimum of 50 feet in width at the perimeter of a parcel and from any roadway. 10 feet from any driveway and a minimum of 100 feet around all structures. Abatement should not disturb the soil under oak trees. Clear all dead leaves, weeds, brush, trees and tree limbs.

Remove excess trash, wood or other combustibles from the property.

If you have questions, call the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Also, backyard burning is suspended by San Luis Obispo county fire, effective yesterday. The burn season is over.