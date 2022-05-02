Three Speckled Hens 05.02.2022

Thousands of people visited the Paso Robles event center over the weekend for the Three Speckled Hens Antique Show.

The show back after a two and a half year hiatus because of the pandemic and government imposed shut down.

Deborha Hintergardt used to own Mudflat Mercantile in Atascadero. She closed the retail store during the pandemic, and now takes her inventory to shows like Three Speckled Hens.

More than sixty dealers brought their antiques to the Paso Robles event center over the weekend.

They will return in late September for the fall show of Three Speckled Hens.