Paso Robles Wine Fest Tickets Now on Sale 01.19.2024

The Paso Robles Wine Fest will be taking place Thursday, May 16th, to Sunday, May 19th.

The Wine Fest features over a hundred of Paso’s best wineries in a large, wide-open space with multiple open-sided tasting tents, expanded with culinary bites, live entertainment, and more.

Tickets are now on sale for the Wine Fest. A limited locals only price of $99 for the general admission tickets will run until February 29th. These tickets are exclusively available for purchase in-person only by any permanent resident of San Luis Obispo county at the Paso Robles chamber of commerce, 1225 Park street. An ID will be required at the time of purchase.

After the deadline, general admission tickets will be $165 until April 30th, and then $175 through May 18th.

More information about the Paso Wine Fest weekend is available at: pasowine.com.