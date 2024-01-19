PRJUSD Kindergarten & Early Ed Reg Information Meeting 01.19.2024

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced it will be holding an informational meeting for kindergarten registration on January 25, 2024.

The english meeting begins at 5:30 pm, and the spanish meeting at 6:30. Registration for kindergarten begins January 26th, and can be done online, or through paper packets picked up from the district office.

Registration will go until February 15th, but parents are encouraged to register their child as soon as possible, as later registration may impact their placement. Registration for students wishing to transfer from one school district of residence into the Paso Robles joint unified school district will begin March 1, 2024.

A Marie Bauer early education information meeting will be held on February 28th at 5:30 pm.