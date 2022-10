The Paso Robles school board selects a new trustee to take the position vacated by Chris Bausch.

The board selects Kenny Enney, who is a retired military officer.

The vote was 4-2 with trustees Tim Gearhart and Nathan Williams casting the dissenting votes. Those two trustees generally vote with the dictates of the teachers union.

Enney will fill the vacant seat of Chris Bausch until an election determines the new trustee.