Paso School Board Approves Retroactive Pay Increase For Management Staff 4.09.2025

In 2024, the Paso Robles school district entered into agreements with employees represented by CSEA and PRPE, approving retroactive pay raises of about 5%.

Outside of these two groups, employees in the school district fall into two classifications: confidential and management.

In last night’s meeting, the board voted to approve a 2% salary increase for these groups, retroactive to July 1, 2024.

These mirror the increases that the other groups received, totaling to around $255,248, which was already budgeted in the 1st interim financial report.