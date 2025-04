Starting today, a contractor will be working on a sewer tie-in for the pickleball courts on Scott street.

Paso public works says the sewer tie-ins should be completed towards the end of April and early May. Until then, drivers should be aware of the construction work on Scott street.

Public works says plates will cover the trench at the end of each shift and on the week-ends.

Work shifts will last from 7 am to 3:30 pm, Monday to Friday.