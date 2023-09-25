Paso School Board Hearing on Instructional Materials 9.25.2023

The Paso Robles school board has announced it will be holding a special hearing on Tuesday, October 10th at 6:00 pm in the district office board room.

The meeting encourages participation from members of the public and the community to determine whether each student in schools have enough state-adopted textbooks or instructional materials. The school board says these meetings are a requirement in order to receive funds from the instructional materials realignment fund, and must determine “whether each [student] has sufficient textbooks or instructional materials that are consistent with the content and cycles of the curriculum.”

Questions or concerns may be addressed to assistant superintendent, Erin Haley.