Paso City Council Special Meeting Tomorrow 9.25.2023

The Paso Robles city council will be meeting tomorrow at 6:30 at the Paso Robles emergency operations center, 900 Park street.

The city council will conduct interviews of applicants for the district 1 vacancy, and provide direction to staff on how to proceed. The city says that the meeting will not be livestreamed on its YouTube channel due to a broadcast conflict, but you can attend the meeting in person or virtually through a webinar available on its agenda packet.

The celebration of life for the late mayor Steve Martin will be September 27th at 5:30 in the downtown city park gazebo.