Paso School Board Meeting Next Week, New Superintendent 04.12.2024

04-16-24 Short Agenda English

The Paso Robles joint unified school district’s new superintendent will be approved during the next meeting on Tuesday, April 16th.

The school board has selected Jennifer Loftus to serve as superintendent for the school district, succeeding Dr. Curt Dubost. Her term will commence on July 1, 2024, and end on June 30th, 2027.

The school board will approve her contract as part of its meeting. The school board will also discuss several items related to Georgia Brown and Lewis middle school for next school year. The board will discuss hiring 805 Moving Company to move Lewis middle school and Georgia Brown to their new locations, as well as hiring professionals for a deep cleaning for the Lewis middle school campus.

Both will be funded by Measure M.

You can attend in person, or watch online.